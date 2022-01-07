Valmark Advisers Inc. Purchases New Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 54,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,020,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 59,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 27,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916 shares during the period. ADE LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. ADE LLC now owns 78,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,753,000 after acquiring an additional 3,414 shares during the period. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 138,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,182,000 after buying an additional 10,999 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of USMV traded down $0.96 on Thursday, reaching $79.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,367,708 shares. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.69. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45.

