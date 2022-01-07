Valmark Advisers Inc. Buys 7,413 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,413 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $7,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 31.5% in the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. 42.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ QQQ traded down $2.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $381.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 984,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,883,531. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $394.10 and a 200 day moving average of $376.15. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $297.45 and a twelve month high of $408.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $0.491 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

