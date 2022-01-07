Valmark Advisers Inc. Acquires 49,445 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 7.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 719,306 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,445 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for 1.1% of Valmark Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $58,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 226.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 97.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 252.5% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 128.6% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BSV traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $80.48. 24,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,705,898. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.76. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $80.55 and a 1 year high of $82.88.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

