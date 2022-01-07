Valmark Advisers Inc. Acquires 16,350 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 15.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 121,808 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,350 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned 0.08% of iShares Select Dividend ETF worth $13,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DVY. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,377,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,369,000 after purchasing an additional 92,309 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,696,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,286,000 after purchasing an additional 283,587 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,964,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,770,000 after purchasing an additional 14,346 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,439,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,122,000 after purchasing an additional 15,145 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,319,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,863,000 after purchasing an additional 51,213 shares during the period.

NASDAQ DVY traded up $0.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $124.97. 8,401 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,256,767. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.44 and a fifty-two week high of $126.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $119.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.837 dividend. This represents a $3.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

