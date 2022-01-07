Vabble Market Cap Hits $2.21 Million (VAB)

Vabble (CURRENCY:VAB) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. One Vabble coin can now be bought for about $0.0096 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Vabble has traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar. Vabble has a market cap of $2.21 million and $152,972.00 worth of Vabble was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00005056 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002414 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001148 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.06 or 0.00055733 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002414 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00006346 BTC.

About Vabble

Vabble (CRYPTO:VAB) is a coin. Vabble’s total supply is 1,456,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 230,404,377 coins. Vabble’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Vabble is https://reddit.com/r/Vabble

According to CryptoCompare, “Vabble aims to bridge the gap between communities and SVOD along with delivering a digital cinema experience right through a user's device. Hosting libraries of films, documentaries, series and showtime streams. A system built for freedom of speech, and counter-censorship. Designed to redefine the standard revenue sharing models with its own cryptocurrency $VAB. Telegram | Discord | Medium “

Vabble Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vabble directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vabble should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vabble using one of the exchanges listed above.

