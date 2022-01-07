V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Downgraded by Barclays to “Equal Weight”

Barclays lowered shares of V.F. (NYSE:VFC) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has $79.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $86.00.

VFC has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of V.F. from $106.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of V.F. from $106.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of V.F. from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of V.F. from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of V.F. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a neutral rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, V.F. has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $86.00.

Get V.F. alerts:

V.F. stock opened at $71.86 on Thursday. V.F. has a 52 week low of $65.34 and a 52 week high of $90.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $28.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.42.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The textile maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.04). V.F. had a return on equity of 31.08% and a net margin of 11.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. V.F.’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that V.F. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. V.F.’s payout ratio is currently 64.31%.

In other news, Director Laura W. Lang sold 7,429 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total transaction of $567,575.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in V.F. by 49.5% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 25,644 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 8,488 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of V.F. by 9.2% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 55,469 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after acquiring an additional 4,686 shares during the period. Bruderman Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of V.F. by 87.0% in the third quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 83,968 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,625,000 after acquiring an additional 39,066 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of V.F. by 6.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,781,842 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $146,183,000 after acquiring an additional 100,122 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in V.F. by 77.4% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,605,180 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $213,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,568 shares during the period. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

V.F. Company Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

See Also: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.