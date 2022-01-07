Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC (LON:UEM) Insider Purchases £7,174.55 in Stock

Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC (LON:UEM) insider Mark Bridgeman bought 3,337 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 215 ($2.90) per share, with a total value of £7,174.55 ($9,667.90).

Shares of LON UEM opened at GBX 211.50 ($2.85) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.79, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of £463.00 million and a P/E ratio of 3.92. Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 190 ($2.56) and a 1-year high of GBX 229 ($3.09). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 213.08 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 216.12.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Utilico Emerging Markets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.15%.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Utilico Emerging Markets Trust in a research note on Thursday, September 9th.

About Utilico Emerging Markets Trust

Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ICM Investment Management Limited. The fund is co-managed by ICM Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the infrastructure, utility, and related sectors.

