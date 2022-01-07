UnlimitedIP 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $18,115.00 (UIP)

UnlimitedIP (CURRENCY:UIP) traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 6th. Over the last week, UnlimitedIP has traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. One UnlimitedIP coin can currently be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. UnlimitedIP has a market capitalization of $1.91 million and $18,115.00 worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

UnlimitedIP Profile

UnlimitedIP (CRYPTO:UIP) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 26th, 2017. UnlimitedIP’s total supply is 2,839,985,525 coins and its circulating supply is 1,539,985,525 coins. UnlimitedIP’s official website is www.unlimitedip.io . UnlimitedIP’s official Twitter account is @IPStock_ips and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The UnlimitedIP (UIP) is a new smart trading platform. It uses influential blockchain technology like any other dispersed ledgers. Moreover, traceability is essential to the company. Safety to make it fiddle proof is also essential. There are also hash algorithms and timestamp asymmetric encryption protocols. The UIP Token is designed for basic services and transactions on the currency platform. Each of the UIP tokens has its IP and cannot be used in a universal manner. So, what is the token actually good for? It’s designed to be used for many different purposes. This includes when someone is using it for recreational copyright transactions. “

