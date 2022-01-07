Universe Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:UPC) Shares Down 6.5%

Universe Pharmaceuticals INC (NYSE:UPC)’s share price traded down 6.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.57 and last traded at $1.57. 40,182 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 49,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.68.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.00 and its 200-day moving average is $2.37.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Universe Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Universe Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new position in Universe Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $662,000. Institutional investors own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Universe Pharmaceuticals INC, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of traditional Chinese medicine derivative products in China. It offers products for the treatment and relief for common chronic health conditions in the elderly for the physical wellness and longevity; and cold and flu medications.

