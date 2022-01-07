Universal Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.78 (NYSE:UVV)

Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.78 per share on Monday, February 7th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th.

Universal has raised its dividend payment by 19.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 51 years.

Shares of NYSE:UVV opened at $56.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.58 and a 200-day moving average of $50.83. Universal has a twelve month low of $44.93 and a twelve month high of $60.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 0.71.

Universal (NYSE:UVV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter. Universal had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The business had revenue of $453.96 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Universal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal by 66.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 7,897 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Universal by 7.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Universal by 34.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 95,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,428,000 after acquiring an additional 24,231 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Universal Company Profile

Universal Corp. engages as a business-to-business agro-products supplier to consumer product manufacturers that sources and processes leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients. It operates its business through the following segments: Tobacco Operations and Ingredients Operations. The Tobacco Operations segment activities involves in selecting, procuring, processing, packing, storing, shipping, and financing leaf tobacco for sale to, or for the account of, manufacturers of consumer tobacco products throughout the world.

