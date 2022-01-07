United Utilities Group (LON:UU) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,095.50 ($14.76). United Utilities Group shares last traded at GBX 1,089 ($14.67), with a volume of 302,180 shares changing hands.

UU has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of United Utilities Group from GBX 1,060 ($14.28) to GBX 1,100 ($14.82) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of United Utilities Group from GBX 1,050 ($14.15) to GBX 1,100 ($14.82) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 310.94. The company has a market cap of £7.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,077.18.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a GBX 14.50 ($0.20) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 1.36%. United Utilities Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 390.91%.

About United Utilities Group (LON:UU)

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of waste treatment, consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers of water pipes; 78,000 km of wastewater pipes; 567 wastewater treatment works; and 88 water treatment works.

