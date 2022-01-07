United Time Technology (NASDAQ:UTME) Stock Price Down 3.2%

United Time Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:UTME)’s stock price fell 3.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.53 and last traded at $2.68. 121,977 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 111,179 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.77.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.15.

United Time Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:UTME)

United Time Technology Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells mobile phones, accessories, and related consumer electronics. The company also provides electronics manufacturing services, including original equipment manufacturer and original design manufacturer services. It sells its products under the UTime and Do brand names in South America, South Asia, Southeast Asia, and Africa.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for United Time Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Time Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.