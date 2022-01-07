United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Short Interest Update

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,100 shares, an increase of 31.6% from the November 30th total of 35,800 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

In related news, Director Benjamin Mackovak acquired 10,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.98 per share, for a total transaction of $86,184.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO David L. Eytcheson bought 9,973 shares of United Security Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.20 per share, with a total value of $81,778.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 24,513 shares of company stock valued at $197,898. 20.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UBFO. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Security Bancshares by 40.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 31,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 9,127 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Security Bancshares during the second quarter valued at $173,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Security Bancshares during the second quarter valued at $477,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in United Security Bancshares by 150.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 907,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,416,000 after purchasing an additional 545,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Security Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of United Security Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

NASDAQ UBFO opened at $8.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.04. United Security Bancshares has a 52-week low of $6.67 and a 52-week high of $8.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.27 million during the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 22.26%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%. United Security Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.00%.

About United Security Bancshares

United Security Bancshares (California) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its portfolio consists of commercial and industrial, government program, commercial real estate, residential mortgages, home improvement and home equity, real estate construction and development, agricultural, and installment and student loans.

