United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “United Fire Group, Inc. is engaged in the business of writing property, casualty, and life insurances. The Company’s products include commercial insurance, personal insurance, life insurance and surety bonds. It also underwrites and brokers a limited amount of excess and surplus lines insurance. United Fire Group, Inc. is headquartered in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. “

Separately, Piper Sandler raised United Fire Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ UFCS traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.20. The company had a trading volume of 91,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,769. United Fire Group has a twelve month low of $19.85 and a twelve month high of $36.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $606.96 million, a PE ratio of 44.81 and a beta of 0.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.98.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31). The company had revenue of $248.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.90 million. United Fire Group had a negative return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 1.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.37) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that United Fire Group will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UFCS. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of United Fire Group by 71.6% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of United Fire Group by 99,614.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 6,973 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of United Fire Group by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,216 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of United Fire Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in United Fire Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.45% of the company’s stock.

United Fire Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of writing property, casualty insurance, life insurance, and selling annuities through a network of independent agencies. The firm operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Insurance and Life Insurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment includes commercial lines insurance, personal lines insurance, and assumed reinsurance.

