Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) Price Target Increased to C$30.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) had its target price boosted by research analysts at TD Securities from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.46% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on UNS. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Uni-Select from C$20.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Cormark lifted their price target on Uni-Select to C$26.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on Uni-Select from C$25.50 to C$27.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$25.29.

Get Uni-Select alerts:

Shares of Uni-Select stock opened at C$24.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.01, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$23.17 and a 200 day moving average of C$19.05. Uni-Select has a 12 month low of C$6.68 and a 12 month high of C$26.60.

Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$536.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$553.27 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Uni-Select will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Uni-Select

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

Read More: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Uni-Select Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uni-Select and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.