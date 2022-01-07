Under Armour, Inc. Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.78 Per Share (NYSE:UAA)

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) – William Blair lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Under Armour in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 4th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.78 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.79. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of Under Armour from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Under Armour from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.96.

Shares of UAA opened at $20.83 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.29. Under Armour has a 52 week low of $17.16 and a 52 week high of $27.28. The company has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.16. Under Armour had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UAA. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 34,850.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 3,485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.16% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

