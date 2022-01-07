Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Stake Lifted by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,199 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,669 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $1,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UMPQ. FMR LLC boosted its position in Umpqua by 1,322.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,618,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,734 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Umpqua by 189.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,081 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 54,988 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 3.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,983 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 5.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,856 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after buying an additional 5,053 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 17.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 28,952 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 4,314 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday. Stephens lowered Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Financial lowered Umpqua to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist lowered Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Umpqua presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.93.

In related news, insider Torran B. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $105,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ UMPQ opened at $20.46 on Friday. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $14.49 and a 12 month high of $22.03. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.51.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. Umpqua had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 35.13%. The business had revenue of $308.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Umpqua’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Umpqua’s payout ratio is 38.36%.

About Umpqua

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

