Ultra (UOS) Price Hits $1.31

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 7th. Ultra has a market cap of $369.95 million and approximately $8.09 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ultra has traded down 19.3% against the dollar. One Ultra coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.31 or 0.00003143 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,624.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $388.29 or 0.00932828 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.52 or 0.00263124 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00016124 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000935 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002314 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00011081 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.99 or 0.00023996 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002988 BTC.

About Ultra

Ultra (CRYPTO:UOS) is a DPoI coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,756,070 coins. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io . Ultra’s official Twitter account is @Ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ultra is ultra.io . Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io

According to CryptoCompare, “U°OS is a universal reputation system constituting an open-source blockchain protocol. it is built to be the standard for evaluation of trustworthiness on the emerging decentralized web. U°OS introduces DPoI, a unique consensus algorithm, that takes into account not only the monetary stake of an account but also the value it creates for the network, calculating it via account's incoming transfer and social activity. The U°OS reputation system already has use-cases/dApps, such as u.community, a social platform, which serves as an explorer and interface to the blockchain. Unlike other chains, U°OS records both economic transfers and social interactions on the blockchain.Social transactions allow the exchange of non-monetary value in a blockchain. For example, U°Community dApp uses the social transactions to upvote, downvote, publish content and follow or trust users. Social transactions along with economic ones are used to calculate reputation or Importance of digital entities Click here to access the UºOS community blog. “

Buying and Selling Ultra

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

