Ultra (UOS) Price Hits $1.31 on Exchanges

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 7th. One Ultra coin can now be purchased for $1.31 or 0.00003143 BTC on major exchanges. Ultra has a market capitalization of $369.95 million and $8.09 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ultra has traded down 19.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $41,624.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $388.29 or 0.00932828 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.52 or 0.00263124 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00016124 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000935 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002314 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00011081 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $9.99 or 0.00023996 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002988 BTC.

About Ultra

UOS is a DPoI coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,756,070 coins. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io . The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io . The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io . Ultra’s official Twitter account is @Ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “U°OS is a universal reputation system constituting an open-source blockchain protocol. it is built to be the standard for evaluation of trustworthiness on the emerging decentralized web. U°OS introduces DPoI, a unique consensus algorithm, that takes into account not only the monetary stake of an account but also the value it creates for the network, calculating it via account's incoming transfer and social activity. The U°OS reputation system already has use-cases/dApps, such as u.community, a social platform, which serves as an explorer and interface to the blockchain. Unlike other chains, U°OS records both economic transfers and social interactions on the blockchain.Social transactions allow the exchange of non-monetary value in a blockchain. For example, U°Community dApp uses the social transactions to upvote, downvote, publish content and follow or trust users. Social transactions along with economic ones are used to calculate reputation or Importance of digital entities Click here to access the UºOS community blog. “

Ultra Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars.

