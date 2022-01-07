UBS Group Trims Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) Target Price to $21.00

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on DSEY. Mizuho assumed coverage on Diversey in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Diversey from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Diversey in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diversey presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.93.

Shares of DSEY opened at $14.05 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.79. Diversey has a 52-week low of $12.05 and a 52-week high of $18.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46.

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $664.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.76 million. Diversey had a negative net margin of 8.07% and a positive return on equity of 10.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Diversey will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Diversey by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,507,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,004,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499,979 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Diversey by 79.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,199,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853,542 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Diversey by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,156,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,445 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Diversey by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,396,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,476,000 after acquiring an additional 106,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Diversey by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,278,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,587,000 after acquiring an additional 27,533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

About Diversey

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Institutional, and Food and Beverage. The company manufactures, markets, and sells infection prevention and personal care products; floor and building care chemicals; kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals, and machines; dosing and dispensing equipment; and floor care machines to healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractor industries.

