UBS Group Raises Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Price Target to $93.00

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) had its price objective lifted by UBS Group from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Nutrien in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Nutrien from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $78.00.

Shares of NTR opened at $69.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $39.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.48. Nutrien has a 12-month low of $49.10 and a 12-month high of $77.35.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.15. Nutrien had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Nutrien’s quarterly revenue was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nutrien will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 46.46%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in Nutrien in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Nutrien in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Nutrien by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nutrien in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Nutrien in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. 61.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

