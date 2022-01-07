UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Upgraded to Outperform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on UBS. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered UBS Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UBS Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.38.

Shares of UBS Group stock opened at $19.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. UBS Group has a 12 month low of $14.32 and a 12 month high of $19.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.87. The stock has a market cap of $66.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.19.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.20. UBS Group had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 22.02%. The business had revenue of $9.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that UBS Group will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBS. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in UBS Group during the second quarter worth about $235,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in UBS Group by 27.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 191,255 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,934,000 after acquiring an additional 40,742 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in UBS Group by 46.8% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,046 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in UBS Group by 65.1% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 174,280 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 68,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its holdings in UBS Group by 7.0% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,970 shares of the bank’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.07% of the company’s stock.

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management;; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

