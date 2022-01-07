UBS Group Increases Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Price Target to $285.00

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) had its target price increased by UBS Group from $270.00 to $285.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.09% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Truist Securities reduced their target price on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Constellation Brands from $257.00 to $239.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $254.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.38.

Constellation Brands stock traded up $2.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $247.63. The stock had a trading volume of 44,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,424,585. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.18. Constellation Brands has a 1-year low of $207.35 and a 1-year high of $258.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STZ. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 36,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 31,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,370,000 after buying an additional 3,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

