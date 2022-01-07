UBS Group Begins Coverage on Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC)

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, DA Davidson reissued a buy rating on shares of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF in a report on Friday, December 17th.
Shares of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF stock opened at $25.78 on Thursday. Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.77 and a fifty-two week high of $26.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.16.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WINC. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF by 341.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 241,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,357,000 after buying an additional 186,932 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF by 7,720,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after buying an additional 77,205 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,774,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF by 221.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 30,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $121,000.
