UBS Group Begins Coverage on Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC)

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, DA Davidson reissued a buy rating on shares of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF in a report on Friday, December 17th.

Shares of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF stock opened at $25.78 on Thursday. Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.77 and a fifty-two week high of $26.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WINC. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF by 341.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 241,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,357,000 after buying an additional 186,932 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF by 7,720,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after buying an additional 77,205 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,774,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF by 221.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 30,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $121,000.

