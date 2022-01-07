Ubex Trading Up 9.7% This Week (UBEX)

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded 97.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 7th. Over the last seven days, Ubex has traded up 9.7% against the U.S. dollar. Ubex has a total market cap of $1.11 million and approximately $282,392.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ubex coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ubex alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00013287 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.22 or 0.00375929 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000448 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000121 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ubex Coin Profile

Ubex (CRYPTO:UBEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,923,877,492 coins and its circulating supply is 3,306,258,739 coins. Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ubex is www.ubex.com . Ubex’s official message board is medium.com/ubex

According to CryptoCompare, “Ubex aims to solve the problem of low confidence in the purchase of digital advertising. Smart contracts allow for making the relationship of advertisers and publishers as transparent and fair as possible, as well as minimizing the risks for all parties. By applying such an approach, Ubex allows passage from the traditional pay per click scheme to the model of payment for targeted actions, the fairest and interesting model for advertisers. “

Ubex Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ubex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ubex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ubex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.