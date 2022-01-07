Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Acquired by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,558,064 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 251,329 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $114,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SWS Partners boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 68,085 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 13,350 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 179.6% during the 3rd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 15,800 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 10,150 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,639 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 119,095 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $5,336,000 after buying an additional 40,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,258,597 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $190,774,000 after buying an additional 483,465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi bought 200,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.92 per share, for a total transaction of $8,984,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies stock opened at $43.24 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.89 billion, a PE ratio of -33.26 and a beta of 1.31. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.88 and a 12-month high of $64.05.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.91). The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.53% and a negative net margin of 15.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.62) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Wolfe Research set a $61.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.19.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

