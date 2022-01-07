Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Stake Boosted by Merrion Investment Management Co LLC

Merrion Investment Management Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 158,540 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the quarter. Twitter comprises 7.3% of Merrion Investment Management Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $9,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Twitter by 3.1% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,338 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Twitter by 40.1% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 576 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in Twitter by 1.7% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 10,714 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Twitter by 0.9% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,134 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Twitter by 0.3% during the second quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,793 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,734,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. 78.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TWTR opened at $39.50 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 4.09. The stock has a market cap of $31.58 billion, a PE ratio of -164.58 and a beta of 0.70. Twitter, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.45 and a 1 year high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The social networking company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $35,024.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta bought 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.94 per share, with a total value of $61,516,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 91,590 shares of company stock valued at $5,029,370. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Twitter from $69.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Twitter from $81.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Twitter from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Twitter from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Twitter from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.97.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

