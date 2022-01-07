Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts have commented on TKC shares. VTB Capital cut Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. TheStreet lowered Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 91.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 82,300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 39,300 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 78,031 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 23,021 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 103,285 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 40,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,443,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

TKC stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $3.59. 43,067 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 679,773. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 12-month low of $2.85 and a 12-month high of $6.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.63.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 14.68%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.

TURKCELL Iletisim Hizmetleri AS is engages in the provision of communication and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and All Other. The Turkcell Turkey segment includes the operations of information and entertainment services in Turkey and Azerbaijan, and of non-group call center.

