Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKHVY) Stock Price Up 1.7%

Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKHVY) shares shot up 1.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.03 and last traded at $17.03. 500 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 43% from the average session volume of 350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.74.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TKHVY. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi from 17.10 to 21.20 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.95 and a 200-day moving average of $15.55.

Türk Hava Yollari AO engages in the provision of domestic and international air transport and cargo services. It operates through two segments: Air Transport (Aviation) and Technical Maintenance Operations (Technical). The Aviation segment involves in the domestic and international passenger and cargo air transportation.

