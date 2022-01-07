TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) Given Consensus Rating of “Sell” by Analysts

Shares of TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) have received a consensus rating of “Sell” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $200.00.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TUIFY. Barclays cut their target price on shares of TUI from 230.00 to 200.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of TUI in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. AlphaValue downgraded shares of TUI to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of TUI in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TUI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd.

TUIFY stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.70. The stock had a trading volume of 23,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,260. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.97. TUI has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $5.05.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.2925 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 14.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th.

TUI Company Profile

TUI AG engages in the provision of tour, hotel and resort and cruise services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Region, Central Region, Western Region, Hotels and Resorts, Cruises and Other Tourism. The Northern Region segment includes tour operators, airlines, and cruise business in the UK, Ireland and the Nordics.

