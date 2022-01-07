Tudor Pickering & Holt Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Northland Power (TSE:NPI)

Northland Power (TSE:NPI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

NPI has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank cut their price target on Northland Power from C$48.25 to C$47.75 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. CSFB set a C$52.00 price target on Northland Power and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. CIBC cut their price objective on Northland Power from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$52.00 price objective on shares of Northland Power in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$55.00 target price on Northland Power and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$49.06.

Get Northland Power alerts:

Northland Power stock traded up C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$36.03. The company had a trading volume of 201,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,550. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 281.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$38.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$40.58. Northland Power has a 12 month low of C$35.53 and a 12 month high of C$51.45. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.15 billion and a PE ratio of 94.07.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The solar energy provider reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C($0.15). The business had revenue of C$432.08 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Northland Power will post 1.5399999 EPS for the current year.

About Northland Power

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Northland Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northland Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.