Tscan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Tscan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TScan Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of T-cell receptor engineered T cell therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company’s lead product pipeline consist TSC-100 and TSC-101. TScan Therapeutics Inc. is based in WALTHAM, Mass. “

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Tscan Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.75.

TCRX opened at $4.50 on Friday. Tscan Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.18 and a 52-week high of $14.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.81.

Tscan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.19). Tscan Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 522.54% and a negative return on equity of 779.91%. The business had revenue of $2.41 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tscan Therapeutics will post -7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Tscan Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $96,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tscan Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $99,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tscan Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $106,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Tscan Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tscan Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $185,000. 5.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tscan Therapeutics Company Profile

TScan Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of T-cell receptor engineered T cell therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company’s lead product pipeline consist TSC-100 and TSC-101. TScan Therapeutics Inc is based in WALTHAM, Mass.

