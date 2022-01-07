Tscan Therapeutics, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire on January 12th (NASDAQ:TCRX)

Tscan Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:TCRX) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, January 12th. Tscan Therapeutics had issued 6,666,667 shares in its public offering on July 16th. The total size of the offering was $100,000,005 based on an initial share price of $15.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TCRX shares. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Tscan Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tscan Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tscan Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

Get Tscan Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TCRX opened at $4.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.81. Tscan Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.18 and a 52-week high of $14.71.

Tscan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.19). Tscan Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 522.54% and a negative return on equity of 779.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tscan Therapeutics will post -7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tscan Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $185,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Tscan Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $108,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tscan Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $190,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Tscan Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $1,163,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tscan Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

Tscan Therapeutics Company Profile

TScan Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of T-cell receptor engineered T cell therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company’s lead product pipeline consist TSC-100 and TSC-101. TScan Therapeutics Inc is based in WALTHAM, Mass.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Tscan Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tscan Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.