Truist Securities Increases Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Price Target to $540.00

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) had its price target boosted by Truist Securities from $490.00 to $540.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ANTM. Argus increased their price target on shares of Anthem from $435.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Anthem from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Anthem from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Anthem from $486.00 to $561.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Anthem from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $450.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Anthem has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $480.85.

ANTM stock opened at $439.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $432.89 and its 200 day moving average is $401.05. The stock has a market cap of $106.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.06. Anthem has a 1-year low of $286.04 and a 1-year high of $470.02.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $6.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.37 by $0.42. Anthem had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The business had revenue of $35.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Anthem will post 25.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.29%.

In other Anthem news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total transaction of $501,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Anthem by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 388,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,410,000 after purchasing an additional 100,310 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC raised its position in shares of Anthem by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 49,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,001,000 after purchasing an additional 3,292 shares during the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Anthem by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 222,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,850,000 after purchasing an additional 78,319 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Anthem by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,910,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,219,998,000 after purchasing an additional 65,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Anthem by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 88.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

