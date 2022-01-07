Truist Securiti Weighs in on MEDNAX, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MD)

MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for MEDNAX in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Securiti analyst D. Macdonald now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.37. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for MEDNAX’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Get MEDNAX alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist dropped their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MEDNAX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.70.

Shares of MEDNAX stock opened at $26.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.66 and a 200-day moving average of $28.75. MEDNAX has a 52-week low of $20.27 and a 52-week high of $35.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 2.11.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. MEDNAX had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $493.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other MEDNAX news, insider Roger Mack Hinson sold 8,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total value of $249,744.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Roger Md Medel sold 87,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.43, for a total value of $2,396,312.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 207,654 shares of company stock valued at $5,694,308 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 5,380.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in MEDNAX by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in MEDNAX by 1,246.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MEDNAX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in MEDNAX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. 98.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MEDNAX

MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.

Featured Story: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for MEDNAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEDNAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.