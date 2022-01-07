Truist Securiti Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM)

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of 1Life Healthcare in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Securiti analyst D. Macdonald now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.35) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.31). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for 1Life Healthcare’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.44) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.29) EPS.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $151.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.97 million. 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 32.50% and a negative return on equity of 20.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ONEM. Zacks Investment Research lowered 1Life Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on 1Life Healthcare in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $55.50 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.50.

ONEM opened at $16.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.21 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.07. 1Life Healthcare has a one year low of $14.91 and a one year high of $59.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.58.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 101,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 532,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,780,000 after purchasing an additional 16,306 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the third quarter worth approximately $15,253,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 429.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 140,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,853,000 after acquiring an additional 114,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the third quarter worth approximately $2,576,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

