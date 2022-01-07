Truist Securiti Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti boosted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Laboratory Co. of America in a report released on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Securiti analyst D. Macdonald now expects that the medical research company will earn $4.48 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $4.09. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Laboratory Co. of America’s Q2 2022 earnings at $4.36 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.16 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $17.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $18.10 EPS.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $377.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $336.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $332.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $304.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.52.

Shares of LH opened at $288.55 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $292.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $289.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.08. Laboratory Co. of America has a 52 week low of $210.13 and a 52 week high of $317.17.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $6.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by $1.90. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 31.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.41 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,755 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,518,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,566 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,357,000 after buying an additional 7,096 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 742 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 14.2% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,546 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 5,651 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Dwight Gary Gilliland sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.26, for a total transaction of $151,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

Read More: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.