Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) PT Raised to $68.50 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $67.50 to $68.50 in a report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on TFC. Citigroup upgraded Truist Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their target price on Truist Financial from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday. UBS Group assumed coverage on Truist Financial in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Stephens upgraded Truist Financial from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.37.

Truist Financial stock opened at $63.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Truist Financial has a 12 month low of $47.69 and a 12 month high of $65.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.40. The firm has a market cap of $85.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.27.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.22. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 25.94%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Truist Financial will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 45.28%.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total value of $258,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. bought 67,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $61.85 per share, with a total value of $4,143,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 223,295 shares of company stock valued at $13,852,893 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 140.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. 70.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

