Truist Financial Corp Sells 2,824 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 176,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,824 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Paychex were worth $19,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Paychex in the second quarter worth $7,430,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Paychex by 3.2% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 56,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Paychex by 75.4% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Paychex by 3,988.8% during the third quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 89,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,051,000 after acquiring an additional 87,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Paychex by 25.0% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,870,000 after acquiring an additional 8,664 shares in the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $130.80 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.75. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.30 and a 52-week high of $138.96. The firm has a market cap of $47.19 billion, a PE ratio of 37.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.78% and a net margin of 29.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 74.79%.

In other news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 103,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.35, for a total transaction of $13,841,946.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.31, for a total value of $20,146,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 265,586 shares of company stock worth $35,500,659 over the last three months. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Paychex from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Paychex from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Paychex from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Paychex to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.43.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

