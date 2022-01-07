Truist Financial Corp Has $18.11 Million Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 785 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $18,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 20,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 77.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 239,466.7% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 14,368 shares during the last quarter. 77.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $239.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $261.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $212.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.36.

In related news, SVP Mary Katherine Lawler sold 19,436 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total transaction of $4,533,252.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Jay L. Henderson purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $235.29 per share, for a total transaction of $2,352,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE ITW opened at $246.60 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.22. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $192.89 and a one year high of $249.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 78.53% and a net margin of 19.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 56.74%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

