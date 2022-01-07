Truist Financial Corp Has $16.18 Million Stock Holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,348 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,484 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.08% of PerkinElmer worth $16,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 3.2% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,578 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 2.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,928 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,454,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the third quarter worth $423,000. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the third quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the third quarter worth $563,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PerkinElmer stock opened at $181.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $184.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.30. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.95 and a 52-week high of $203.16.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 30.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. Analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.79%.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 3,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.55, for a total value of $672,144.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

PKI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PerkinElmer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.48.

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

