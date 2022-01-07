Truist Financial Corp Boosts Stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,862 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 3,268 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $18,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 209.8% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 56,140.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 5,614 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the second quarter worth $39,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 77.9% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 265 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the second quarter worth $45,000. 90.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.84.

Shares of NYSE IFF opened at $143.82 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.46. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.54 and a 52-week high of $157.08. The firm has a market cap of $36.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 256.91%.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.