TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,090,000 shares, a drop of 33.4% from the November 30th total of 6,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 663,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.2 days. Currently, 4.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

TRUE opened at $3.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.95 million, a P/E ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.05. TrueCar has a 12 month low of $3.08 and a 12 month high of $6.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.32.

Get TrueCar alerts:

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. TrueCar had a net margin of 26.21% and a negative return on equity of 8.31%. The firm had revenue of $54.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.76 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TrueCar will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TrueCar news, Director Robert Buce sold 10,952 shares of TrueCar stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $49,284.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in TrueCar during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in TrueCar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in TrueCar by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,083 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in TrueCar by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 17,473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 4,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in TrueCar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. 93.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on TRUE. BTIG Research lowered shares of TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of TrueCar from $6.00 to $4.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.60.

About TrueCar

TrueCar, Inc engages in the operation of data-driven online platform which provides dealers and automakers with automobile information. It provides pricing transparency about what other people paid for their cars. The company products include Used Cars for Sale, Sell My Car, Local Pricing, and Lease a Car.

Read More: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for TrueCar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueCar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.