Triterras (NASDAQ:TRIT) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Triterras (NASDAQ:TRIT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Triterras Inc. is a fintech company. It is focused on trade and trade finance. The company launched and operates Kratos(TM) for commodity trading and trade finance platforms. Triterras Fintech Pte. Ltd., formerly known as Netfin Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, B. Riley cut their price target on Triterras from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th.

Shares of TRIT opened at $2.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.18. Triterras has a fifty-two week low of $2.24 and a fifty-two week high of $13.68.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRIT. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Triterras during the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new stake in Triterras during the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Triterras during the 2nd quarter worth $141,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Triterras during the 2nd quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Triterras by 2,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 30,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

About Triterras

Triterras, Inc operates as a fintech company. It operates Kratos, a commodity trading and trade finance platforms that connects and enables commodity traders to trade and source capital from lenders directly online. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

