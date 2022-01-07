Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Purchases 1,059 Shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,423 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $1,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,111,890 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $374,802,000 after purchasing an additional 677,426 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,623,159 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $189,310,000 after purchasing an additional 322,870 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,134,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,931,046 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $466,647,000 after purchasing an additional 154,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 681.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 175,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,191,000 after purchasing an additional 153,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Ronald C. Kraemer sold 7,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.71, for a total transaction of $441,791.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Justin I. Loweth sold 3,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.23, for a total transaction of $247,671.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,962 shares of company stock worth $1,306,164 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NFG shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of National Fuel Gas from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

NFG opened at $64.12 on Friday. National Fuel Gas has a 12-month low of $39.80 and a 12-month high of $65.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.89.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.20. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 20.87% and a return on equity of 19.80%. The company had revenue of $355.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. National Fuel Gas’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is 45.84%.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

