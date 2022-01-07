Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Makes New Investment in Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina acquired a new position in Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 27,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,541,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VSCO. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter worth about $636,000. Kwmg LLC purchased a new stake in Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter worth about $963,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter worth about $1,082,000. Cypress Capital Group purchased a new stake in Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter worth about $617,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter worth about $1,061,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Victoria’s Secret stock opened at $56.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.28. Victoria’s Secret has a twelve month low of $45.65 and a twelve month high of $76.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Victoria’s Secret will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Victoria’s Secret news, CEO Gregory Unis sold 6,357 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total value of $363,556.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne Sheehan sold 1,033 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total transaction of $59,707.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VSCO. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $69.00 target price (down previously from $76.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Victoria’s Secret from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.44.

About Victoria's Secret

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

