Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Makes New Investment in Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina acquired a new position in Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 27,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,541,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VSCO. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter worth about $636,000. Kwmg LLC purchased a new stake in Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter worth about $963,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter worth about $1,082,000. Cypress Capital Group purchased a new stake in Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter worth about $617,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter worth about $1,061,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.62% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Victoria’s Secret stock opened at $56.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.28. Victoria’s Secret has a twelve month low of $45.65 and a twelve month high of $76.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.01.
In other Victoria’s Secret news, CEO Gregory Unis sold 6,357 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total value of $363,556.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne Sheehan sold 1,033 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total transaction of $59,707.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on VSCO. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $69.00 target price (down previously from $76.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Victoria’s Secret from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.44.
About Victoria’s Secret
Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.
