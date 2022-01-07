Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $1.80 Million Position in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) by 39.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,579 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,319 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Maravai LifeSciences were worth $1,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 55.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,348,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,393,000 after buying an additional 2,992,196 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 30.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,652,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,980,000 after buying an additional 2,949,028 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 102.2% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,455,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,203,000 after buying an additional 1,746,410 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 67.3% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,599,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,462,000 after buying an additional 1,045,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 22.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,932,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,092,000 after buying an additional 708,029 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MRVI opened at $33.62 on Friday. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.68 and a 1 year high of $63.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 6.01 and a quick ratio of 5.52. The firm has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.33 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.30.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. Maravai LifeSciences had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 109.36%. The firm had revenue of $204.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.68 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.80.

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

