Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Grows Position in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) by 83.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,089 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,619 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in QuantumScape were worth $1,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 116.7% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 163.7% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 22.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE QS opened at $20.75 on Friday. QuantumScape Co. has a one year low of $19.12 and a one year high of $71.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 42.78 and a quick ratio of 42.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 10.22.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.57) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mohit Singh sold 376,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.18, for a total value of $10,992,602.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Justin E. Mirro sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total transaction of $1,775,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,106,364 shares of company stock worth $29,387,181 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on QS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of QuantumScape from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.67.

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

