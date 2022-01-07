Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires 1,999 Shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,273 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Chemours were worth $1,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Chemours by 6,486.7% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 988 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chemours during the third quarter worth $54,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chemours by 188.0% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,016 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Chemours during the second quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Chemours by 146.7% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,694 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. 73.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP David C. Shelton sold 9,886 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.74, for a total transaction of $294,009.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Sameer Ralhan sold 17,482 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total transaction of $521,837.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 127,336 shares of company stock valued at $3,806,890. Corporate insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CC. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Chemours from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Chemours from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.89.

CC stock opened at $35.69 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.05. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.04. The Chemours Company has a 1 year low of $23.30 and a 1 year high of $38.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.28. Chemours had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 72.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Chemours Company will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.74%.

Chemours Profile

The Chemours Co is a holding company that engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm deliver solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemicals products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil & gas.

