Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:TCI) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $40.36. Transcontinental Realty Investors shares last traded at $39.50, with a volume of 13,452 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.86.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Transcontinental Realty Investors stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:TCI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Transcontinental Realty Investors as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc is a real estate investment company, which engages in the acquisition, development and ownership of residential and commercial real estate properties. The company operates through the following segments: Apartments, Commercial Buildings, Land and Others. It operates these segments through the sub categories: Same Property Portfolio, Acquired Properties, and Developed Properties in the Lease-up Phase.

